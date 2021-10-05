MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTYFF. TD Securities lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $56.01.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

