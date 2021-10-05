MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MPLN. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MultiPlan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.04.

MPLN opened at $5.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of -9.91. MultiPlan has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.76 million.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Julie D. Klapstein purchased 12,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,630. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

