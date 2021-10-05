My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.09 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $2.15 or 0.00004361 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00063731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00108553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00146549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,197.67 or 0.99889310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.53 or 0.06914471 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002788 BTC.

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

