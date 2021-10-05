National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in National Instruments by 3,058.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 937,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,493,000 after purchasing an additional 907,986 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after buying an additional 661,246 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $25,549,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 389.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 746,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,229,000 after purchasing an additional 593,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in National Instruments by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 787,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after buying an additional 484,952 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 248.14 and a beta of 1.08. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. Analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

