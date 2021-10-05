Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 5,393 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,235,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,373,000 after buying an additional 252,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after buying an additional 1,268,398 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,231,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,318,000 after buying an additional 275,245 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 41,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 88,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RY. CIBC raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Shares of RY opened at $100.31 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $106.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.14 and a 200-day moving average of $100.01.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

