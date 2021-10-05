Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 595 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 40.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 54.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.08.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $294.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of -251.34 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.71 and a 200-day moving average of $299.34. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $179.24 and a 1-year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900,434 shares of company stock valued at $304,197,784. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

