Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,650.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,262 shares of company stock valued at $78,329,417 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $343.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $364.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.