Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 63.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

