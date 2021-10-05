Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,517 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

