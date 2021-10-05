Navalign LLC Acquires 408 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Navalign LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $317.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

