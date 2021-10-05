Navalign LLC Has $586,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Navalign LLC cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,226,000 after purchasing an additional 100,707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,486,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,793,000 after purchasing an additional 178,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,355,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,750,000 after purchasing an additional 246,042 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.05. 48,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.06. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

