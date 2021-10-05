Navalign LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Navalign LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 341,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 106,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.28 and a 52 week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

