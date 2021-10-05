Navalign LLC Purchases 169 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Navalign LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,980 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,480,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $151.39 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

