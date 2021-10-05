Navalign LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Navalign LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.09. 323,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,487,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.