Nestree Market Cap Hits $8.15 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Nestree has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and $393,314.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,204.00 or 0.99998354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00073523 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00055021 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005616 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.44 or 0.00528714 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,740,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

