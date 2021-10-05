Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,100 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 355,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:NETE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.86. 265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,372. Net Element has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Net Element had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $33.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Net Element will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Ginsberg sold 4,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $48,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Wolberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $44,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,368 shares of company stock valued at $772,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Net Element by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 99,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Net Element by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Net Element in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net Element during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Net Element during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc provides solutions that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale, e commerce, and mobile devices. It operates through the following segments: North America Transaction Solutions, International Transaction Solutions, and Corporate Expenses & Eliminations.

