New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Short Interest Up 37.3% in September

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $7,738,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $6,461,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $6,386,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,810,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,385,000.

Shares of New Vista Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. New Vista Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

