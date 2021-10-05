Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR) Director Douglas Burton Forster Acquires 100,000 Shares

Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) (CVE:PCR) Director Douglas Burton Forster purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,053,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,294,082.10.

Shares of CVE PCR traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.74. 154,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,976. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.16 million and a PE ratio of -185.00. Newcore Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.86.

Newcore Gold Ltd. (PCR.V) Company Profile

Pinecrest Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration and junior mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds a 100% interest in the Enchi gold project located in southwest Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

