NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Billion

Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will announce $5.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.94 billion and the lowest is $5.45 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $18.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $19.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.51 billion to $24.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,950,000 after purchasing an additional 415,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 619,582 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,133,000 after buying an additional 546,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $79.36. 6,026,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,877,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $155.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.