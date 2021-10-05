NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Raised by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $223,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 53.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $370,878,000 after purchasing an additional 972,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $147.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.69.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,671 shares of company stock worth $33,652,487 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

