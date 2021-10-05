nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,351 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 13.63% of nLIGHT worth $213,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LASR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. Analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.