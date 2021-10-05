Noir Trading Up 42% Over Last 7 Days (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Noir has a market capitalization of $193,543.44 and approximately $321.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Noir has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00131703 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.79 or 0.00499258 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00016118 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00043438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00012607 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,459,520 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.