Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $252.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Nordson stock opened at $240.59 on Friday. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 134.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth about $36,250,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

