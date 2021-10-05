Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 190,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Northern Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NESRF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221. Northern Star Resources has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, and Exploration. The company founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

