Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $110.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.63.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.05. 724,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.31.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.