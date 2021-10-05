NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 23,265 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Ford Motor by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

