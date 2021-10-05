NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 251 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 106.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 603,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,078,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.0% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

BMY stock opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

