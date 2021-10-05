NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $190.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $141.33 and a 52-week high of $200.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.