NorthRock Partners LLC Has $856,000 Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after buying an additional 328,787 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,074,806. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

NYSE K opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.16.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.