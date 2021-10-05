NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $497,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 516.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 44.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 14.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total transaction of $18,533,444.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,314,092.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,084 shares in the company, valued at $31,022,240.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 956,356 shares of company stock valued at $280,247,213 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SNOW opened at $294.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.87. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. FBN Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.50.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

