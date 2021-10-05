Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the August 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NVO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.69. 44,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,038 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

