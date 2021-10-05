NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $108.32

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $108.32 and last traded at $109.34, with a volume of 1369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities began coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.03. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,186.36 and a beta of 1.10.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,816.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

