Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Gwenn Hansen Sells 400 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $11,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $12,484.00.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.47.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

