Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JHB opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.