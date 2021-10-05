Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.6% over the last three years.
Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. 2,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $16.46.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
