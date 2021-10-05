Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 27.6% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. 2,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $16.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.