NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Down 38.9% in September

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the August 31st total of 257,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUVSF. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 99,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,104. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

