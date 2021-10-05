Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $2,889,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $1,366,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,343,094 shares in the company, valued at $81,592,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 927,330 shares of company stock worth $50,841,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

