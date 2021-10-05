Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.70

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 13.70 and last traded at 13.87, with a volume of 3489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 13.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 28.07.

The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 17.01.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,690,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

