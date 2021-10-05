Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Ocular Therapeutix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of OCUL opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $749.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 30.1% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 570,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 132,037 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth $186,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 47.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 157,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

