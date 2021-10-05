Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Shares of Oil States International stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $145.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oil States International will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 142.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,499,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,730 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 480.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,652 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 48.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 152,149 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 72.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 144,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International in the first quarter worth about $528,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

