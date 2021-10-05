OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OMVKY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OMVKY stock opened at $62.22 on Monday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

