Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCY. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 94,390 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.