OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.