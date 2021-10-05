ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 17.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 143,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 12.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $60.11. The stock had a trading volume of 42,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

