Onex Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3161 per share on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Onex stock opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. Onex has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $78.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 73.67% and a return on equity of 23.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ONEXF shares. CIBC upped their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$102.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.