OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,054,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,891 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 624,524 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,811,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 406,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $774.10 million, a P/E ratio of 153.57 and a beta of -0.28. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. On average, analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

