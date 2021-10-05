Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTIS traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.41. 21,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,542. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.52. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $58.77 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after buying an additional 109,092 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

