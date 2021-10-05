Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,800 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the August 31st total of 356,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,084,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at $114,000.

OXLC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,741. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OXLC shares. B. Riley started coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

