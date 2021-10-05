PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $293,409,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PACCAR by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,726,000 after buying an additional 582,411 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after buying an additional 522,529 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in PACCAR by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 818,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,056,000 after buying an additional 431,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in PACCAR by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 477,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,608,000 after buying an additional 373,054 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.10.

PACCAR stock opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $78.46 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

