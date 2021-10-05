Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $91.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.98, but opened at $51.55. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Pacira BioSciences shares last traded at $51.87, with a volume of 18,983 shares.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

